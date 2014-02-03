MEDIA LINK-Target to open store on New York's Lower East Side -WSJ
NEW YORK, April 30 https://www.wsj.com/articles/target-comes-to-the-lower-east-side-1493551319
HOUSTON Feb 3 Anadarko Petroleum Corp on Monday reported a wide quarterly loss of $770 million, or $1.53 a diluted share, on hefty provisions and despite record sales volumes.
After-tax charges of $1.15 billion included $576 million related to the ongoing Tronox case and $402 million for divestitures.
Profit in the fourth quarter a year ago was $203 million, or 40 cents per diluted share.
Sales volumes of natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in 2013 totaled a record 285 million barrels of oil equivalent (BOE), or an average of 781,000 BOE per day, a rise of 7 percent on the year.
But in the fourth quarter sales of oil and gas slipped to $3.34 billion from $3.41 billion the year ago period on softer prices.
NEW YORK, April 30 https://www.wsj.com/articles/target-comes-to-the-lower-east-side-1493551319
April 30 A union representing 1,200 U.S. air maintenance workers at United Parcel Service Inc turned up pressure on the company on Sunday to settle a three-year contract dispute, saying it would seek clearance to strike.