March 6 Norway's Statoil is the
front runner to buy the Brazilian business of oil and gas
producer Anadarko Petroleum Corp for about $3 billion,
the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
The state-controlled energy group is in the lead to buy the
assets, ahead of France's Total and Denmark's Maersk
Oil, which had also been in the running, the FT said.
Anadarko may also choose to include some small assets from
other units in the sale, according to the newspaper.
Statoil has in the past acquired assets in Brazil from
Anadarko. Statoil has seven exploration licenses there,
including one in the vast Peregrino heavy-oil field, the FT
said.
Anadarko appointed Citigroup, Morgan Stanley and Scotia
Waterous in September to run the Brazilian sale, the newspaper
said.
Statoil declined to comment, while Anadarko could not be
reached for comment.