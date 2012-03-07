March 6 Norway's Statoil is the front runner to buy the Brazilian business of oil and gas producer Anadarko Petroleum Corp for about $3 billion, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

The state-controlled energy group is in the lead to buy the assets, ahead of France's Total and Denmark's Maersk Oil, which had also been in the running, the FT said.

Anadarko may also choose to include some small assets from other units in the sale, according to the newspaper.

Statoil has in the past acquired assets in Brazil from Anadarko. Statoil has seven exploration licenses there, including one in the vast Peregrino heavy-oil field, the FT said.

Anadarko appointed Citigroup, Morgan Stanley and Scotia Waterous in September to run the Brazilian sale, the newspaper said.

Statoil declined to comment, while Anadarko could not be reached for comment.