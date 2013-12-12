Dec 12 Anadarko Petroleum Corp :
* U.S. bankruptcy judge says Anadarko Petroleum Corp
kerr-mcgee acted
with intent to hinder and delay tronox creditors -- court
ruling
* Judge allan gropper says Anadarko, kerr-mcgee left tronox
insolvent and
undercapitalized when they transferred out and spun off oil
and gas assets
* Judge says the transaction was not made for reasonably
equivalent value, and
that the defendants should be held liable for damages, but
less than what was
sought
* Judge says that before deciding damages, he will let
defendants argue whether
plaintiffs' damages should be partially offset
* Judge says difference in possible damages based on offset is
"large," whether
defendants should be liable for $5.15 billion or $14.17
billion damages
* Shares fall 12.5 percent after-hours to $73.20 following
court ruling on
tronox