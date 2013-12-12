GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar recover as markets try to move past Trump's policy stumble
* Investors more confident Trump can build support for growth plan
NEW YORK Dec 12 Anadarko Petroleum Corp : * Rpt-anadarko petroleum corp shares fall 12.5 percent after-hours to
$73.20 following court ruling on tronox
* Investors more confident Trump can build support for growth plan
* Oil sector accounts for 45 percent of gross domestic product
March 28 Heating and plumbing products supplier Wolseley reported a 25 percent rise in first-half profit, as growth in the United States more than made up for tough trading conditions in the UK and the Nordics.