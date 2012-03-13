* Agrees to sell 23 pct stake in Salt Creek EOR project

* Sees rebound in U.S. Gulf activity

* To cut dry gas output by 3 mmboe

March 13 Anadarko Petroleum Corp expects any fine or penalty it may have to pay for the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill to be a "reasonable one," and said activity in the region will rebound to levels seen before the accident.

The independent oil and gas company owned 25 percent of the Macondo well that ruptured and caused the world's worst marine oil spill, leading to months-long drilling moratorium in the area.

Last month, a U.S. judge ruled that Anadarko and BP Plc -- which owned 65 percent of the well -- were liable for civil damages under federal pollution laws, exposing them to billions of dollars in potential fines.

In an investor conference on Tuesday, Anadarko said any possible penalty would not be "outlandish as reported in the media".

"It's not a big issue for us," said Bobby Reeves, a senior vice president at the company.

Anadarko had agreed in October to pay BP $4 billion to settle claims between the companies over the spill. In exchange, BP agreed to indemnify Anadarko for most spill-related costs, though Anadarko remained liable for its share of fines payable to the government.

The company's shares, which have gained about 11 percent of their value so far this year, were down a percent at $83.90 in afternoon trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

JV, LIQUIDS SPENDING

Anadarko now expects activity in the U.S. Gulf to return to pre-moratorium levels this year, and plans to drill six to eight exploration and appraisal wells there. It will spend 10 percent of its 2012 budget of $6.6 billion to $6.9 billion in the area.

Anadarko said it had entered into a deal to sell a 23 percent stake in the Salt Creek enhanced oil recovery project in Wyoming, where carbon dioxide is used to stimulate oil production from a 100-year-old field. The company did not disclose more details of the deal citing a confidentiality agreement.

The company also said it was considering joint venture deals for its liquids-rich Denver-Julesburg Basin assets, outside its core Wattenberg property.

"We do intend to pursue joint ventures. We may not be able to find a structure that we find satisfactory... It's under consideration," Chief Financial Officer Bob Gwin said.

Senior Vice President Chuck Meloy said Anadarko will curtail "dry" gas production by 3 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe). The company expects oil and gas production for the year to range from 256 mmboe to 260 mmboe.

It will pull back rigs from natural gas-rich areas such as the Marcellus shale and direct capital towards "high-return areas".

NAT GAS REBOUND?

Chief Executive Jim Hackett -- who is handing over the reins to Chief Operating Officer Al Walker in May -- said in a presentation that natural gas prices were "bound to rebound".

Anadarko expects natural gas prices, which are trading at near decade lows of $2.22 per million British thermal units, to touch $4 by 2014.

Weak demand during one of the mildest winters on record has kept gas prices hovering near the 10-year low hit in January. Abundant supply from shale rock fields have also forced companies such as Chesapeake Energy and Encana Corp to cut their gas output.

But Hackett said demand from power generation will help ease the oversupply. Clean-burning natural gas, whose prices have plunged to their cheapest relative to coal since 2009, is fast emerging as a replacement to coal for power generation.

A number of power producers, including FirstEnergy Corp , American Electric Power and Duke Energy, are shutting down many of their coal-fired plants.