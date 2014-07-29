(In paragraph 5 corrects figures for 2014 sales forecast and prior estimate)

July 29 Anadarko Petroleum Corp's second-quarter profit fell less than expected as oil and natural gas production jumped in Pennsylvania's Marcellus and Colorado's Wattenburg shale regions, as well as Algeria.

Net income dropped to $227 million, or 45 cents per share, from $929 million, or $1.83 per share, in the year-ago period, the company said on Tuesday.

Excluding one-time items, however, profit per share was $1.32, beating the $1.30 consensus forecast in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S survey. The items included losses on derivatives, and charges related to a $5.15 billion payout to settle environmental pollution charges.

Anadarko's daily sales volumes of oil and natural gas rose 13 percent to 848,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

The company also raised its 2014 sales forecast to 299 million to 302 million BOE from its previous estimate of 293 million to 298 million BOE.

Chief Executive Al Walker said in a statement that Anadarko will "pursue additional opportunities to accelerate value as appropriate," but gave no further details.

The company will discuss the results and forecast on a conference call at 8 a.m. EDT, Wednesday, July 30.

In April, Anadarko agreed to pay $5.15 billion to settle charges brought by Tronox Inc creditors who alleged that Tronox's bankruptcy was caused by the environmental liabilities it took on when then-parent Kerr-McGee spun it off in 2005.

Creditors said the spinoff was a scheme by Kerr-McGee to get the liabilities off its books and make itself a more attractive takeover target for Anadarko, which acquired it in 2006. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Richard Chang)