VIENNA, June 19 Christoph Raninger will become chief executive officer of Austria's Anadi Bank from the start of July, replacing Martin Czurda who will become an advisor to the lender's supervisory board, the bank said on Friday.

Raninger was previously in charge of financial markets at OVAG, and has worked in financial markets at BAWAG PSK and at UniCredit's Bank Austria, including in its risk management and investment banking divisions.

Anadi Bank was created when now-defunct Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria sold its domestic banking unit to investor Sanjeev Kanoria for 65.5 million euros in 2013. Anadi focuses on European exporters to India and Indian firms in Europe. (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Susan Fenton)