* Q4 adj loss/shr $0.14 vs est loss/shr $0.12
* Q4 rev down about 40 pct at $36.5 mln
* Sees weak Q1 rev on seasonality, fall in rev from RIM
* Shares fall 14 pct
By Monika Shinghal
Feb 22 Chipmaker Anadigics Inc,
struggling to recover from the loss of business to its one-time
top customer Research In Motion , forecast weak
first-quarter revenue, sending its shares down 14 percent.
Anadigics expects the first quarter to reflect seasonal
softness and the revenue decline from products sold to Research
in Motion, Chief Financial Officer Terry Gallagher said in a
statement.
The company, which provides chips for broadband wireless and
wireline communication markets and is valued at about $200
million, does not count RIM as a top customer in 2012.
"We're kind of seeing the last of the tail, let's call it,"
Gallagher said in a post-earnings conference call.
Charter Equity Research analyst Edward Snyder told Reuters:
"They have a tough year ahead, particularly the first half. They
are continuing to lose traction in sales, which is not good
given their size."
Snyder, however, sees some improvement in the second half,
when revenue from new products would start flowing in and cost
cuts start yielding results.
Anadigics has started ramping up production in support of
design wins at Samsung Electronics, ZTE Corp
, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and LG
Electronics, and these are set to drive 2012
revenue, Chief Executive Ron Michels said in the call.
In addition, the company has secured a number of new design
wins including ZTE's next generation Blade and Samsung's Galaxy
S2 4G smartphones, he said.
Anadigics, which competes with RF Micro Devices,
Skyworks Solutions Inc and Triquint Semiconductor
, aims to reduce costs by $1 million in fiscal 2012,
especially selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses.
SG&A jumped 58 percent to $11 million in the fourth quarter.
The results of some of the cost-saving actions should be
evident by the second quarter, CFO Gallagher said.
The company could cut more jobs to save costs, D.A.Davidson
& Co analyst Aalok Shah said. It had cut 10 percent jobs last
May when RIM shifted orders to its rivals.
Shares of the company fell to a two-month low of $2.54 in
early trade, but recouped most of the losses and were down 6
percent at $2.79 in afternoon trade on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.
Shah attributed the share fall to weak first-quarter
outlook, which was not expected, and lower-than-expected
fourth-quarter results.
The stock has lost nearly 50 percent of its value in the
last 52 weeks, excluding Wednesday's fall.
The company has missed Wall Street estimates since the
BlackBerry maker shifted orders to its rivals last year.
For the fourth quarter, Anadigics posted a loss of 14 cents
per share, excluding items. Net revenue fell about 40 percent to
$36.5 million.
Analysts had expected a loss of 12 cents per share,
excluding items, on revenue of $37.6 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.