ISTANBUL Jan 18 Turkish brewer Anadolu Efes
said its Efes Breweries International unit has bought
an 8.76 percent stake in CJSC Efes Brewery (MEB) - a Russian
unit of Anadolu Efes, from the European Bank for Reconstruction
and Development.
Anadolu Efes also said on Friday it had signed a loan
agreement with EBRD to pay for the transaction.
According to the agreement, EBI will get a $43 million
seven-year loan with an interest rate of Libor plus 2.5
percentage points for the first two years, falling to Libor plus
2 points for the last five years.
EBI will own 99.7 percent of MEB's shares after the deal.
