BRIEF-Wuling Motors posts FY profit attributable RMB140.5 mln
* FY profit attributable to owners of company RMB 140.5 million up 70.9 percent
ISTANBUL Aug 23 Turkish brewer Anadolu Efes said its net profit fell 49.5 percent year-on-year to 118.8 million lira in the second quarter.
Second-quarter sales jumped 95.3 percent to 2.87 billion lira. (Writing by Daren Butler)
* FY profit attributable to owners of company RMB 140.5 million up 70.9 percent
* Entered into a cash-settled equity swap in respect of its shareholding in Melco Crown Entertainment Limited
SAO PAULO, March 28 Brazilian beef exporting group Abiec has kept its 2017 export projections unchanged at 1.5 million tons despite a sharp drop in March shipments caused by a federal police probe into alleged corruption and bribes targeting food-sanitation inspectors.