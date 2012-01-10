LONDON Jan 10 Many ageing sportsmen have
been unable to resist the lure of a comeback but few have
returned as spectacularly as Thierry Henry did with Arsenal at
the ground where only last month he was immortalised with a
bronze statue for his achievements.
The 34-year-old Frenchman, back in an Arsenal shirt for the
first time in nearly five years, scored 10 minutes after coming
on as a substitute against Leeds United in the FA Cup on Monday
with what proved to be the only goal of a dogged third round
tie.
Manager Arsene Wenger described it as "a dream" and for
Arsenal fans and all true romantics who love sporting
improbablities and drama it really was a magical moment.
Henry, who left Arsenal in 2007 as their all-time leading
scorer with 226 goals from 370 appearances, made it 227 from a
somewhat special 371st appearance.
Back with the Londoners on a short-term loan deal during the
close-season of the Major League Soccer where he is seeing out
the twilight of his career with the New York Red Bulls, Henry
was rather excited too.
"I never thought I was going to play for Arsenal again or
score a winner. I simply love this club and I hope I can do
more.
"I hope it won't be the last one. The feeling I had when I
scored was amazing," he said.
Wenger added: "He was already a legend here but he added
just a little bit more to the whole story with that goal.
"It was a little bit like a dream. It was a story you would
tell young kids if you want to tell them a story about football.
"Unfortunately it doesn't often happen like that in our game,
but it did tonight."
Henry's return followed that of Paul Scholes' winning
comeback with Manchester United in Sunday's FA Cup tie at
Manchester City after he announced his retirement as a player at
the end of last season.
Like Henry, Scholes, 37, has benefited from years of having
the best training methods, well-balanced and supervised diets
and advanced medical treatment and after keeping fit with
United's reserves since last summer, also looked like he had
never been away.
NEVER RETURN
However, many still say you should never go back and sport
is littered with players who tarnished their reputations by
ignoring that maxim.
Some did succeed -- Ian Rush was just as successful in his
second eight-year spell at Liverpool as in his first seven years
there after one poor season at Juventus sandwiched in the
middle.
Juergen Klinsmann also had two spells at Tottenham Hotspur
and is revered at that club while the Brazilian midfielder
Juninho enjoyed three hugely successful spells at Middlesbrough.
Jockey Lester Piggott also made a winning return to the
saddle as a 54-year-old in 1990, five years after his last ride
which included a year and a day in prison for tax fraud.
Other sportsmen have returned after illness or injury and
achieved stunning wins: Niki Lauda won the 1977 Formula One
world title after suffering severe injuries and falling into a
coma after a dreadful crash at the German Grand Prix the
previous year.
Lance Armstrong defied testicular cancer to win the Tour de
France seven times while Croat Goran Ivanisevic was on the verge
of retiring before changing his mind to win the Wimbledon
singles title as a wild card entry in 2001.
But as a guide those who retire, should stay retired and
remember another old sporting adage: the older you get the
better you used to be.
Tennis player Bjorn Borg, racing driver Michael Schumacher
and Olympic swimmer Mark Spitz have all attempted comebacks in
the past and all failed to again find the magic that made them
such worldbeaters.
Sweden's Borg is one of tennis's greatest players, who won
11 grand slam titles including five successive Wimbledons before
retiring in 1983 aged 26.
He attempted a return to the circuit in 1991 with his
old-fashioned wooden racket and failed to win anything before
calling it a day two years later.
American swimmer Spitz had an even bigger splashdown. As a
22-year-old he set an Olympic record with seven golds at a
single Games in Munich in 1972 before quitting -- only to return
20 years later, unsurprisingly failing to make the U.S. team for
the Barcelona Games.
Another big fall from grace involves Michael Schumacher who
won seven Formula One titles and is regarded as one of the
greatest drivers ever. He decided to return to the circuit at
the age of 41 in 2010, and has been riding in the slipstream of
faster, younger drivers, ever since.
(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Mitch Phillips)