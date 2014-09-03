By Clare Hutchison
| LONDON, Sept 3
LONDON, Sept 3 The best sell-side equities
analysts in the past financial year were those who catered to
the buy side's needs with more focused in-depth knowledge of
companies and sectors, the 2014 StarMine Analyst Awards showed
on Wednesday.
Raj Shah, head of sell-side research and analytics at
StarMine, a Thomson Reuters data research company, said there
had been a marked move away from covering as broad a range of
companies as possible.
Though banks continue to provide the lion's share of
research used by the buy side, a shrinking of their investment
banking divisions to cut costs in the face of a slump in trading
revenues and tougher capital requirements has led to tighter
coverage.
StarMine data shows the number of analysts around the world
fell by 5 percent in the period.
"Institutional investors are becoming ever more discerning,
forcing research departments to make tough decisions about which
stocks and sectors to cover and invariably driving them to
rethink not only the size of their departments but their
research models," Shah said.
"Winning analysts were those who differentiated, or had a
mix of names that would go down as well as up, and scored well
for issuing estimates that were timely, significantly different
from consensus, and directionally more accurate than consensus."
BEST STOCKPICKER
Buy-side firms also wanted more company-specific insight
rather than the macroeconomic and political views that had been
in demand in the previous financial year.
As such, winners tended to have deep knowledge of the
companies and sectors they were covering, Shah said.
For example, Cormac Leech at Liberum, named by StarMine as
Europe's overall best stockpicker, has spent more than a decade
in bank equity research.
Regardless of experience, the job of all analysts was made
more complicated by an uncertain economic environment.
In the year to March 31, only 57 percent of analysts
generated positive returns for clients, StarMine said, down from
59 percent a year earlier. That figure is still well off the
pre-financial crisis peak in 2007, when 65 percent made money
for clients.
Deutsche Bank's analysts won more awards than any
other brokerage in Asia, Europe and the United States, coming
ahead of UBS and Bank of America Merrill Lynch
.
Unlike other industry awards based on surveys or votes,
StarMine gives an objective measure of analysts' performance by
assessing the accuracy of their earnings estimates and
recommendations based on the returns of their buy or sell picks
relative to industry benchmarks.
(Editing by David Goodman)