HONG KONG Nov 12 Ananda Development, a Thai
real estate developer focusing on housing near Bangkok's subway
system, launched an up to $213 million initial public offering
on Monday, raising funds for new building projects and to pay
down debt, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by
Reuters.
The company is offering 1.33 billion shares at an indicative
range of 4.2-4.9 baht each, putting the total deal at up to 6.52
billion baht ($213 million).
($1 = 30.6400 Thai baht)
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Richard Pullin)