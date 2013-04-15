BRIEF-China Union Holdings sees Q1 net profit up after 2016 rise
* Says preliminary 2016 net profit up 1,710.8 percent y/y at 1.26 billion yuan ($182.98 million)
April 15 Investment firm Vintage Capital Group LLC offered to buy Anaren Inc for $23 per share in a deal that values the telecommunication components maker at about $300 million.
The offer represents a premium of 17 percent to Anaren's Monday close of $19.61 on the Nasdaq. Anaren shares rose 10 percent in extended trading.
Vintage Capital holds 12.8 percent in East Syracuse, New York-based Anaren.
Private equity firm Discovery Equity Partners, which holds a 5.9 percent stake in Anaren, urged the company's board last week to solicit offers from "certain parties".
