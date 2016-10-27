SAO PAULO Oct 27 Igor de Freitas, an official at Brazilian telecom watchdog Anatel, recommended approval of an agreement with Telefonica Brasil to swap outstanding regulatory fines for investment commitments.

The recommended agreement involves a 4.87 billion reais ($1.54 billion) investment to improve service quality, he said during a hearing on the matter Thursday. The agreement would be valid for four years. (Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)