BEIJING, June 2 Wu Xiaohui, the chairman of Anbang Insurance Group Co Ltd, is free to travel, a spokesman for the Chinese insurer said on Friday, denying a report that Wu had been prevented from leaving China.

The Financial Times reported that Wu had been stopped from leaving the country, citing four sources who have had business dealings with him. (Reporting by Matthew Miller; eriting by Ryan Woo; editing by Alexander Smith)