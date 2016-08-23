BRIEF-Goodman Property Trust says FY operating earnings of NZ$121.7 mln before tax
* FY operating earnings of NZ$121.7 million before tax 1.1 percent higher than previous period
HONG KONG Aug 23 Anbang Insurance Group Co is planning to list its life insurance business in Hong Kong and has invited investment banks to make pitches to win advisory mandates in the coming weeks, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Anbang, which earlier this year aborted a $14 billion bid for Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc, has not set any timetable of the planned initial public offering (IPO), the people said. No other details of the deal could be immediately ascertained..
An external spokesman for Anbang declined to comment on Anbang's IPO plans. The sources declined to be identified as the information is not public. (Reporting by Denny Thomas and Julie Zhu; Editing by Keith Weir)
* FY operating earnings of NZ$121.7 million before tax 1.1 percent higher than previous period
May 18 Australian shares are seen falling for a second day on Thursday, taking cues from Wall Street which had its biggest one-day fall in more than eight months as investors feared that White House issues might take focus off promised economic reforms. Australian share price index futures was down 1.07 percent, or 62 points, at 5,720, a 66-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark dropped 1.1 percent in the previous se