SEOUL, June 10 South Korea approved on Wednesday the purchase by China's Anbang Insurance Group Co of a controlling stake in Korean insurer Tong Yang Life Insurance , brushing aside domestic concerns about reciprocity.

Anbang had bought 63 percent of South Korea's eighth-largest life insurer for around 1.1 trillion won ($991.78 million), mainly from local private equity firm Vogo Investment in February.

The purchase, though, triggered debate in South Korean media and among regulators as China doesn't allow Korean insurers to hold more than 50 percent stakes in Chinese insurers.

Korea's Financial Services Commission said in a statement that it approved Anbang's majority stake buy in Tong Yang, adding that China's limited approval for foreign insurers to own stakes in Chinese insurers is insufficient grounds to deny approval. ($1 = 1,109.1200 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)