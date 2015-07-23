BEIJING, July 23 China's insurance regulator has approved Anbang Group's life insurance unit's 150 million euro ($164.91 million) acquisition of SNS Reaal NV's insurance arm, the China Insurance Regulatory Commission said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

SNS Reaal, the bank and insurer owned by the Dutch government, said in February it had agreed to sell its Vivat insurance arm to financial conglomerate Anbang, which bought New York's famed Waldorf Astoria hotel. ($1 = 0.9096 euros) (Reporting by Shu Zhang and Nicholas Heath)