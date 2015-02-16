BRIEF-German payment service providers B+S Card Service and Payone to merge
* German payment service providers B+s Card Service and Payone to merge in Q3
SEOUL Feb 17 China's Anbang Insurance Group agreed to buy a controlling stake in South Korean life insurer Tong Yang Life Insurance Co, Tong Yang's largest shareholder said on Tuesday.
South Korean private equity firm Vogo Investment, holder of a 57.5 percent interest in Tong Yang, confirmed the sale to Anbang in a statement without disclosing the price.
Anbang is expected to pay about $1 billion for the stake, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
* Says will hold about 3 percent stake in Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) to be set up with Dutch pension fund APG, with an investment of 4 million euros ($4.4 million)