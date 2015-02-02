SHANGHAI Feb 2 China's Anbang Insurance Group
Co has received the go-ahead from U.S. regulators for its $1.95
billion purchase of New York's famed Waldorf Astoria Hotel, the
Beijing-based insurer said on its website on Monday.
The company said the deal, which marks one of the highest
prices per room ever paid for a U.S. hotel, was approved by the
Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.
The committee said in October it was reviewing the sale by
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, citing among its reasons
possible security concerns.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh)