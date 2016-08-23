BRIEF-Goodman Property Trust says FY operating earnings of NZ$121.7 mln before tax
* FY operating earnings of NZ$121.7 million before tax 1.1 percent higher than previous period
Aug 23 China's Anbang Insurance Group Co, which owns New York's Waldorf Astoria hotel, has approached banks about a planned Hong Kong initial public offering next year, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing sources.
Anbang has asked investment banks to submit proposals by the end of this week, Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/2bep93s)
The listing may include Anbang's domestic life-insurance operations as well as many of its overseas businesses, Bloomberg said, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
Anbang, which was established in 2004 as an automotive and property insurer by Chairman Wu Xiaohui, is considering first raising funds through a pre-IPO private placement in the coming months, Bloomberg reported.
An Anbang spokesman declined to comment.
The company, which bought Waldorf Astoria for $1.95 billion last year, has been one of the biggest corporate buyers from China in the last few years, leveraging its 1.65 trillion yuan ($248.40 billion) in assets to transform into a global investor. ($1 = 6.6424 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
