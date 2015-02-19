Feb 19 China's Anbang Insurance Group is buying
an office tower in New York City from Blackstone Group
for an undisclosed amount, Crain's New York Business reported,
citing sources familiar with the deal.
The property at 717 Fifth Avenue is a 26-story, roughly
350,000-square-foot office tower, and Anbang is not buying the
property's ultra-valuable retail space in the deal, the business
publication said. (bit.ly/1MyZf9m)
Anbang officials could not be immediately reached for
comment. Anbang has previously declined to comment on its
acquisitions or its shareholdings.
Blackstone could not be reached for comment outside regular
U.S. business hours.
Anbang, which according to a media report is considering an
initial public offering this year, has already spent $10 billion
in under four months on deals.
The privately held insurer and asset manager has been on a
buying spree. It recently sealed a $1.95 billion deal for New
York's landmark Waldorf Astoria hotel. It also bought the
Belgian banking operations of Dutch insurer Delta Lloyd NV, for
219 million euros.
Earlier this week, Anbang said it is paying $1 billion to
buy a controlling stake in South Korea's Tong Yang Life
Insurance.
