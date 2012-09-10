NEW YORK, Sept 10 Three private equity firms,
including Hellman & Friedman LLC, are still pursuing a potential
buyout of Ancestry.com Inc, though a deal remains
elusive as the company seeks an offer that tops $1.5 billion,
three people familiar with the matter said.
Permira Advisers LLP and TPG Capital LP are also involved in
the auction for Ancestry, which has dragged on as none of the
potential buyers have met the company's valuation expectations,
the people said. The company is seeking an offer above $35 per
share, two of them added.
Ancestry is putting pressure on the buyout firms to sweeten
their offers after receiving second-round bids that came in last
month. One of the people familiar with matter said there was an
expectation the company would make a decision by the end of
September, even though it has never officially communicated a
deadline.
Provo, Utah-based Ancestry, whose website helps users trace
their family roots by scouring online records, declined to
comment. Permira declined to comment, while Hellman & Friedman
and TPG did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Ancestry boasts about 2 million paying subscribers looking
to find out more about their family roots.