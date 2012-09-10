* H&F, Permira, TPG in race for Ancestry.com -sources
* Ancestry seeking more than $35/shr -sources
* Ancestry shares closed at $30.98 on Monday
By Greg Roumeliotis and Nadia Damouni
NEW YORK, Sept 10 Hellman & Friedman LLC,
Permira Advisers LLP and TPG Capital LP are bidding for
Ancestry.com Inc, though a deal remains elusive as the
family-history website seeks an offer that tops $35 per share,
or about $1.5 billion, three people familiar with the matter
said on Monday.
Ancestry.com has been exploring a possible sale since July.
But the auction has dragged on as none of the potential buyers
have met the company's valuation expectations, the sources said.
Ancestry's shares ended trading on Monday at $30.98 on the
Nasdaq. The sources requested anonymity because the talks are
private.
Ancestry is putting pressure on the buyout firms to sweeten
their offers after receiving second-round bids that came in last
month. One of the sources said there was an expectation the
company would make a decision by the end of September, even
though it has never officially communicated a deadline.
Provo, Utah-based Ancestry, whose website helps users trace
their family roots by scouring online records, declined to
comment. Permira declined to comment, while Hellman & Friedman
and TPG did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Ancestry has about 2 million paid subscribers. The website
said in July it had discovered that U.S. President Barack Obama
is the eleventh great-grandson of John Punch, the first
documented African enslaved for life in the American colonies.
Ancestry suffered a blow in May when U.S. network NBC
decided not to renew the company's TV show for a fourth season.
The company sponsored the U.S. version of the popular British
series "Who Do You Think You Are?" The show, built around
tracing celebrities' family histories through Ancestry.com's
databases, was a major driver of new subscriber additions for
the company's website.
Spectrum Equity Investors LP first made a minority
investment in Ancestry in 2003 and four years later partnered
with management to purchase a majority interest. It has since
helped the company build its senior executive team and assisted
in the company's IPO in 2009.
Spectrum's stake in Ancestry was 31 percent as of the end of
June. Spectrum declined to comment.
Frank Quattrone's Qatalyst Partners is advising on the
process, the sources said. Qatalyst was not immediately
available for comment.
Qatalyst is known among peers for requesting high prices
during a sale process, which has sometimes led to deals falling
apart.
It successfully advised on the sale of networking start-up
Nicira to VMware Inc in July for $1.05 billion. But in
the case of network equipment supplier Brocade Communications
Systems Inc, with whom Qatalyst worked earlier this
year, the company's management did not fetch the price it
expected from the private equity buyers and did not agree to a
sale, sources previously told Reuters.