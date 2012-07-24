NEW YORK, July 24 Family-history research
website Ancestry.com Inc is exploring a sale to private
equity firms and is hoping to solicit revised bids from them in
early August, two sources familiar with the matter said on
Tuesday.
The Provo, Utah-based company, which operates a website that
allows people to trace their family roots by scouring online
records, has already taken first offers, the sources added,
cautioning that it was not clear whether a sale would happen.
Permira Advisers LLP and Providence Equity Partners are
among the buyout firms participating in the process, the sources
said.
Representatives of Ancestry.com, Permira and Providence were
not immediately available for comment or declined to comment.