* Permira, Providence among private equity suitors -sources
* Company hopes for revised bids early August -sources
* Shares closed at $27.23 on Tuesday
By Greg Roumeliotis and Soyoung Kim
NEW YORK, July 24 Ancestry.com Inc, the
family-history research website, is exploring a sale to private
equity firms and is hoping to solicit revised bids from them in
early August, two sources familiar with the matter said on
Tuesday.
The Provo, Utah-based company, whose website helps users
trace their family roots by scouring online records, has already
taken first offers, the sources added, cautioning that it was
not clear whether a sale would happen.
Permira Advisers LLP and Providence Equity Partners are
among the buyout firms participating in the process, the sources
said.
Representatives of Ancestry.com, Permira and Providence
declined to comment.
Analysts have suggested Ancestry.com could fetch more than
$35 per share. The company's shares ended trading at $27.23 on
Tuesday. They are up 21.3 percent year-to-date, strongly
outperforming the S&P Internet Software & Services Index
, which is up 3.6 percent.
Ancestry.com suffered a blow in May when U.S. network NBC
decided not to renew the company's TV show for a fourth season.
The company sponsored the American version of the popular
British series "Who Do You Think You Are?"
The show, built around tracing celebrities' family history
through Ancestry.com's databases, was a major driver of new
subscriber additions for the company's website. It had about 1.7
million subscribers at the end of 2011.
Private equity firm Spectrum Equity Investors LP acquired a
majority stake in the parent company that runs Ancestry.com and
other sites for $300 million in 2007. The investor took
Ancestry.com public two years later in a $100 million offering.
A spokesman for Spectrum, which owned about 31 percent of
Ancestry.com as of the end of March, declined to comment.