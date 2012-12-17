WILMINGTON, Del Dec 17 A Delaware judge on
Monday blocked Ancestry.com Inc's shareholder vote on the sale
of the the family-research website for $1.6 billion to private
equity firm Permira Investment Advisors pending added details on
the sale process.
Ancestry.com shareholders had sued to prevent a vote to
approve the deal, arguing the sale was riddled with conflicts,
lacked disclosures about the sale process and used legal steps
that locked out competing bids.
An attorney for Ancestry.com indicated to the court he
anticipated those disclosures would be made in time to allow the
shareholder vote on the deal on Dec. 27 as scheduled.