By Tom Hals
Wilmington, Del. Jan 30 A Delaware judge ruled
on Friday that a private equity firm paid a fair value of $32
per share to acquire Ancestry.com Inc and rejected hedge fund
claims the price should have been as high as $47 per share.
The ruling is a setback for an increasingly popular hedge
fund strategy called "appraisal arbitrage," in which investors
vote against a proposed deal and then ask a judge to determine
the fair value of the stock after a trial.
The online family research company was sold to European
private equity firm Permira Advisors in 2012. The private equity
firm paid 40 percent above the market price for the stock,
according to the 56-page opinion from Sam Glasscock, a judge on
Delaware's Court of Chancery.
After the deal closed, Merion Capital, Merlin Partners and
Ancora Merger Arbitrage Fund exercised appraisal rights and
sought a better price for their 1.4 million shares. Their expert
argued for $42.81 per share to $47 per share, according to the
ruling.
Ancestry.com's expert put the fair price at $30.63 per
share, below what Permira was willing to pay.
Merion, founded by securities class action lawyer Andrew
Barroway, has been a leader in bringing appraisal arbitrage
cases, which can take years.
Unlike in shareholder class actions, Merion does not have to
prove any wrongdoing by the company's board of directors, just
that the fair price was higher than the deal price.
While the investors failed to increase the price, the judge
also declined to find fair value below the deal price. The funds
will also collect interest, limiting their potential for losing
money on the deal.
The strategy has produced big returns. In 2012, Orchard
Enterprises Inc was ordered to pay Merlin Partners and others
$4.67 per share for their stake in the company, more than twice
the $2.05 per share merger price.
Ancestry.com and attorneys for the investors did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)