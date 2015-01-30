(Adds lawyer comment, quote from opinion, recasts first
paragraph)
By Tom Hals
Wilmington, Del. Jan 30 Hedge funds lost a
court bid to get extra cash for their shares of online family
research site Ancestry.com Inc, in a ruling involving an
increasingly popular hedge fund strategy.
A Delaware judge ruled on Friday that a private equity firm
paid a fair value of $32 per share in 2012 to acquire
Ancestry.com and rejected hedge fund claims the price should
have been as high as $47 per share.
The case involves "appraisal arbitrage" in which investors
vote against a proposed deal and then ask a judge to determine
the fair value of the stock after a trial.
Ancestry.com was sold to European private equity firm
Permira Advisers. The private equity firm paid 40 percent above
the market price for the stock, according to the 56-page opinion
from Sam Glasscock, a judge on Delaware's Court of Chancery.
After the deal closed, Merion Capital, Merlin Partners and
Ancora Merger Arbitrage Fund exercised appraisal rights and
sought a better price for their 1.4 million shares. Their expert
argued for between $42.81 and $47 per share, while
Ancestry.com's expert put the fair price at $30.63 per share,
according to the opinion.
One lawyer who specializes in appraisals said he would not
be deterred from bringing the cases because, while Glasscock
arrived at the merger price, he made a detailed analysis of the
presentations from both sides.
"I'm not at all thinking less of bringing claim because of
this decision," said Steven Hecht, of Lowenstein Sandler.
Glasscock said reviewing both detailed financial analyses
was like "eating chicken gizzards: plenty of chewing but mighty
little swallowing."
Earlier this month, Glasscock issued a ruling that would
make it easier for funds to pursue appraisal arbitrage cases.
Merion, founded by securities class action lawyer Andrew
Barroway, has been a leader in bringing appraisal arbitrage
cases, which can take years to resolve.
While the investors failed to increase the amount, the judge
also declined to find fair value below the deal price. The funds
will also collect interest, limiting their potential losses.
The appraisal arbitrage strategy has produced big returns.
In 2012, Orchard Enterprises Inc was ordered to pay Merlin
Partners and others $4.67 per share for their stake in the
company, more than twice the $2.05 per share merger price.
Ancestry.com declined to comment. Attorneys for the
investors did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
