Nov 25 Anchor Group Ltd

* Raised r249 955 950 and will issue 40 315 476 shares at 620 cents per share under its general authority to issue shares for cash

* Issue price approximates 30 day volume-weighted average price ("vwap") of 622 cents, being date that price of issue of shares under general authority was agreed

* Listing of 40.3 million additional shares is expected to be on or about friday, 5 december 2014