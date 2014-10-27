UPDATE 1-Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino sparks backlash from baristas
NEW YORK, April 21 Starbucks baristas have taken to social media to complain about the coffee chain's entry into the latest food craze: Unicorn Frappuccino.
Oct 27Andersen & Martini A/S :
* Said on Friday reported a loss for Q3
* Said for 2014 expects to report a loss before tax of about 5-10 million Danish crowns
* Said previous expectation was profit before tax of about 1-3 million crowns for 2014
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 21 Starbucks baristas have taken to social media to complain about the coffee chain's entry into the latest food craze: Unicorn Frappuccino.
* Sears Holdings details progress and further actions under strategic restructuring program