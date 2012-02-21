Feb 21 Canadian oil and gas company
Anderson Energy Ltd said it is looking at strategic
options, including a sale, after its shares have lost more than
half their value over the past year amid stubbornly low natural
gas prices.
Anderson Energy shares were trading up 14 percent at 57
Canadian cents on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
In October last year, the company had decided to defer
drilling of some 74 wells after 2012 and spend most of its
capital budget on light oil horizontal drilling.
Natural gas prices have been depressed for years now,
driving oil and gas companies to move to liquids-rich regions.
In late January, natural gas futures on the New York
Mercantile Exchange touched $2.231 for the front month, their
lowest since 2002.
Output for fourth quarter was about 7,930 barrels of oil
equivalent per day (boed), down 4 percent from last year's
fourth quarter, hurt by outages and regulatory delays.
The company also set a capital budget of C$15 million for
its Cardium oil drilling program in the first quarter.