CHICAGO May 19 Andersons Inc will not
make a profit this year from its acquisition of Kay Flo
Industries because the deal came after the seasonal business
spike for the fertilizer company, Andersons chief operating
officer Hal Reed said on Tuesday.
Grain and fertilizer handler and ethanol maker Andersons
said it paid $125 million for South Dakota-based Kay Flo, which
will expand Andersons' reach in the western portion of the U.S.
Corn Belt.
"The generation of gross profit (in U.S. fertilizer sales)
comes in the spring season, so there will be a loss," Reed said
on a conference call with analysts, adding that the loss
will not be a "terribly significant number."
