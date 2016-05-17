May 17 HC2 Holdings Inc said on Tuesday it made an offer to buy U.S. grain handler Andersons Inc for about $1.04 billion in cash.

The offer of $37 per share represents a 42 percent premium to Andersons' closing price on Tuesday.

HC2, a diversified holding company, will also assume $402 million of Andersons' debt. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)