BRIEF-Africa Oil says a well in Kenya encountered about 75 metres of net oil pay
* Emekuya-1 well in block 13t, northern Kenya has encountered approximately 75 metres of net oil pay in two zones Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 17 HC2 Holdings Inc said on Tuesday it made an offer to buy U.S. grain handler Andersons Inc for about $1.04 billion in cash.
The offer of $37 per share represents a 42 percent premium to Andersons' closing price on Tuesday.
HC2, a diversified holding company, will also assume $402 million of Andersons' debt. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Ecopetrol announces non-filing of its annual report on form 20-f for year ended December 31, 2016