Jan 15 Loss-making U.S. grain handler Andersons
Inc said on Sunday it plans to exit the retail
business, affecting over a thousand employees, at a time when
the U.S. farm sector is facing a downturn due to a sharp decline
in grain prices.
The company, which buys grain, produces ethanol and leases
rail cars, said it will shut its four retail stores in the
second quarter of 2017, affecting 650 employees in the Toledo
area and 400 in Columbus.
"Choosing to cease a business that has spanned 65 years and
employs about 1,050 people is tremendously difficult," Chief
Executive Pat Bowe said in a statement.
The closure will have no impact on the company's grain,
ethanol, plant nutrient and rail operations and the full
financial impact has not been determined, Andersons said.
However, the company said it expects to record a pre-tax
charge in the range of $9 to $14 million in the first half of
2017.
There has been a sharp downturn in the U.S. farm sector with
farmers finding it tough to make money due to weak prices for
conventional grains because of a global supply glut.
"Net farm income is down 46 percent from just three years
ago, constituting the largest three-year drop since the start of
the Great Depression," agricultural trade groups said on Tuesday
in a letter to President-elect Donald Trump.
In June last year, the Ohio-based company rejected a $1
billion takeover offer from HC2 Holdings Inc, calling
the bid an attempt to capitalize on a sharp downturn in the
agricultural economy.
