BRIEF-Indag Rubber recommends final dividend of 1.50 rupee per share
* Says recommended a final dividend of INR 1.50/- per equity share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI Nov 9 India's state-run Andhra Bank is seeking to sell bad loans worth about 13.88 billion rupees ($209 million) to asset reconstruction companies, according to a newspaper advertisement on Monday.
The bad loans are in 29 accounts, the bank said in the advertisement.
Andhra Bank on Saturday reported a 74 percent increase in its second-quarter net profit to 2.51 billion rupees from a year earlier. Its gross bad loan ratio eased to 5.71 percent from 5.75 percent in the first quarter. ($1 = 66.4200 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Says recommended a final dividend of INR 1.50/- per equity share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 391.7 million rupees versus 562 million rupees year ago