May 7 Three months ended March 31 versus the same period a year earlier. (In million rupees unless stated) March 2016 March 2015 Net profit 516 1852.40 Interest earned 46,515.3 42,617.6 Provisions 10,225.9 6,329.6 Gross NPA % 8.39 5.31 NOTE: Andhra Bank Ltd is a mid-sized state-owned lender. The results are standalone. SOURCE TEXT: bit.ly/1TNf8Mp (Reporting by Promit Mukherjee in Mumbai; Editing by Ed Davies)