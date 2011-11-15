NEW DELHI Nov 15 Andhra Cements said on Tuesday it will allot 147.5 million equity shares to Jaypee Development Corp, following which Jaypee will have to make an open offer to shareholders of the cement maker.

Promoters of the company will sell 48.1 million shares to Jaypee Development, Andhra Cements said in a statement to the Bombay Stock Exchange.

The shares will be issued to Jaypee at a 2 rupee premium to the face value of 10 rupees each, it said. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky)