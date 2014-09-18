Sept 18 China's Andon Health Co Ltd

* Says to invest $500,000 to set up iHealth Inc in Cayman Island

* Says Xiaomi Ventures Ltd to invest $25 million in iHealth Inc as strategic investor on areas such as e-commerce and cloud platform services

* Says plans to raise up to 810 million yuan (131.92 million US dollar) in private placement of shares

* Says shares to resume trading on September 19

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1r3EV4W ; bit.ly/XKLpeE ; bit.ly/1DlD6ql ; bit.ly/1reYj0q

