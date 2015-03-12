PANAMA CITY, March 11 Panama's banking regulator
said on Wednesday it had seized the local unit of Banca Privada
D'Andorra (BPA), as the lender's Andorra-based headquarters is
being investigated by the United States government for possible
money laundering.
The action was taken to protect depositors, Panama's banking
superintendent SBP said in statement.
On Tuesday, the U.S Department of the Treasury named BPA as
an institution of primary money laundering concern, alleging the
bank processed proceeds of organized criminals in Russia and
China, $2 billion in laundered funds from Venezuelan state oil
company PDVSA, and other criminal activity.
Andorra's financial authorities said on Wednesday that the
money laundering probe at BPA had no implications for the rest
of its banking sector, as the lender's Spanish unit also
distanced itself from the case.
Andorra is a small principality and tax haven in the
Pyrenees mountains between Spain and France.
(Reporting by Elida Moreno; Editing by Ken Wills)