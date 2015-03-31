BRIEF-Savills says trading to date ahead of year ago
* During year to date Savills has traded in line with our expectations and ahead of corresponding period in 2016
March 31 Spanish stock market regulator
* Names Cecabank as depositary bank in substitution of Banco Madrid
* Banco Madrid, the Spanish unit of Banca Privada d'Andorra, which was linked to illicit activity, filed for bankruptcy earlier this month (Reporting By Julien Toyer, Editing by Sarah White)
* BUYS SUPERMARKET IN OVIEDO/SPAIN FOR 5.8 MILLION EUROS Source text: http://bit.ly/2pZ8SdR