MADRID, March 10 The financial authority of tax
haven Andorra has taken control of private bank Banca Privada
D'Andorra (BPA) after the United States declared the lender as
under suspicion for money laundering, the Andorran government
said on Tuesday.
Andorra, a small principality located in the Pyrenees
mountains bordered by Spain and France, said in a statement the
state intervention in the bank was not related to a solvency
risk or balance sheet problems but alleged bad practice.
The state guaranteed the lender, one of Andorra's five
banks, would continue to function normally. BPA said in a
statement it would immediately open an internal investigation
and that it was closely co-operating with the authorities.
The U.S Department of the Treasury's Financial Crimes
Enforcement Network (FinCEN) named BPA on Tuesday as a foreign
financial institution of primary money laundering concern.
Activity involved the proceeds of organized criminals in
Russia and China, foreign corruption, and other criminal
activity, FinCEN said.
Andorra has made efforts to improve collaborations with
other countries on fraud investigations in recent years and
improve transparency in its banking system.
In June, Andorra committed to the automatic exchange of
information in tax matters by signing a declaration that obliges
countries to obtain all financial information from their banks
and exchange that information with other countries on an annual
basis.
