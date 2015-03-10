(Adds Venezuela)
MADRID, March 10 The financial authority of tax
haven Andorra has taken control of private bank Banca Privada
D'Andorra (BPA) after the United States declared the lender as
under suspicion for money laundering, the Andorran government
said on Tuesday.
Andorra, a small principality located in the Pyrenees
mountains bordered by Spain and France, said in a statement the
state intervention in the bank was not related to a solvency
risk or balance sheet problems but alleged bad practice.
The state guaranteed the lender, one of Andorra's five
banks, would continue to function normally. BPA said in a
statement it would immediately open an internal investigation
and that it was closely co-operating with the authorities.
The U.S Department of the Treasury's Financial Crimes
Enforcement Network (FinCEN) named BPA on Tuesday as a foreign
financial institution of primary money laundering concern.
Activity involved the proceeds of organized criminals in
Russia and China, $2 billion in laundered funds from Venezuelan
state oil company PDVSA, foreign corruption, and
other criminal activity, FinCEN said.
A high-level manager at BPA took "exorbitant commissions to
process transactions related to Venezuelan third-party money
launderers," FinCEN detailed.
"This activity involved the development of shell companies
and complex financial products to siphon off funds from (PDVSA).
BPA processed approximately $2 billion in transactions related
to this money laundering scheme," it added.
The news follows two days after the United States declared
Venezuela a national security threat and ordered sanctions
against seven officials from the oil-rich country.
Calls to PDVSA in Venezuela's capital Caracas went
unanswered.
The Bank of Spain said later on Tuesday it would take over
Banco de Madrid, BPA's wholly-owned Spanish unit, in the
interests of the lender's continuity following the events at
BPA.
Andorra has made efforts to improve collaborations with
other countries on fraud investigations in recent years and
improve transparency in its banking system.
In June, Andorra committed to the automatic exchange of
information in tax matters by signing a declaration that obliges
countries to obtain all financial information from their banks
and exchange that information with other countries on an annual
basis.
(Reporting By Carlos Ruano and Sonya Dowsett; Additional
reporting by Brian Ellsworth and Alexandra Ulmer in Caracas;
Writing by Sonya Dowsett; editing by Susan Thomas and Andrew
Hay)