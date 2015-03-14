ANDORRA LA VELLA/MADRID, March 14 The chief
executive of Andorran lender Banca Privada d'Andorra (BPA), who
was suspended along with the rest of the board last week, was
arrested overnight on suspicion of money laundering, a police
spokesman from the principality said on Saturday.
Joan Pau Miquel had been running the bank until financial
authorities in Andorra dismissed the board of directors and
three managers on Thursday amid a money laundering
investigation.
Reuters was unable to reach BPA for a comment or to obtain a
comment from Miquel.
Andorra seized control of privately-owned BPA this week as
it investigates U.S. allegations of money laundering, and
replaced executives with provisional administrators.
The tiny principality in the Pyrenees mountains between
Spain and France, which relies heavily on its banking sector,
said BPA was an isolated case and that allegations were limited
to one bank.
BPA also has a subsidiary in Spain, Banco Madrid. The unit
was not named by the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network
(FinCen) in its allegations.
Spain's money laundering watchdog, SEPBLAC, has asked
anti-corruption prosecutors to launch a probe into the bank, two
sources with knowledge of the case said late on Friday.
Prosecutors will now have to decide whether there are
grounds for an investigation. SEPBLAC and Spain's Economy
Ministry, under whose remit the watchdog falls, declined to
comment.
The Treasury Ministry could open a tax probe into BPA and
Banco Madrid as well, a source there said this week. Banco
Madrid also has new managers, who were appointed by the Bank of
Spain after its board resigned this week.
