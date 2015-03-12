MADRID, March 12 The Andorra government has
dismissed the board of private bank Banca Privada d'Andorra
(BPA) and sacked three managers in the wake of a
money-laundering investigation in the principality.
"The board has been dismissed en masse," a spokesman for the
Andorra government said. Separately a spokesman for its
financial watchdog said three managers had also been removed.
Andorra took control of privately-owned BPA on Tuesday,
citing alleged bad practice amid a probe into alleged
money-laundering.
(Reporting By Carlos Ruano and Jesus Aguado; writing by
Elisabeth O'Leary, Editing by Sarah White)