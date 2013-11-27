UPDATE 2-Abbott agrees to buy Alere at lower price from earlier offer
* Abbott, Alere say they agreed to dismiss respective lawsuits
Nov 27 Andor Technology PLC : * Board of Andor will consider the possible offer by Oxford Instruments * Expects to update Andor shareholders on its position by no later than the
time of its full year results * Confirms it received a letter from Oxford Instruments setting out terms
ofpossible offer * Results announcement on 2 December 2013 * Jefferies international limited is acting exclusively
* Letter indicates that FDA is unable to approve application in its current form