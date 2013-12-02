BRIEF-Zhejiang Garden Bio-chemical High-tech sees FY 2017 Q1 net profit to increase by 374.3 pct to 398.1 pct
April 11Zhejiang Garden Bio-chemical High-tech Co Ltd :
Dec 2 Andor Technology PLC : * FY turnover of £54.6M (2012: £58.3M) * FY adjusted PBT in line with revised expectations at £7.4M * Recommended final dividend per share increased by 7.5% to 2.15 pence (2012: 2
pence) * Source text
April 11Zhejiang Garden Bio-chemical High-tech Co Ltd :
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 9.6 percent to 20.3 percent