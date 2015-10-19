(Recasts first paragraph to reflect Andrade Gutierrez denial of
Estado story, adds additional company comment)
RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 19 Brazilian construction
group Andrade Gutierrez said on Monday that it has no intention
of selling its stake in Brazil's CCR SA, an operator
of toll roads, as reported earlier by Estado de S.Paulo
newspaper.
"The company denies that it has made any type of offer to
market agents in relation to the sale of shares in the company
(CCR) at any moment," Andrade Gutierrez said in an e-mailed
response to questions.
The company also said it was not contacted by the newspaper
before publication, and that it only learned of the report after
other news agencies contacted it about the Estado article.
Estado said in its Monday edition that Andrade Gutierrez,
struggling under the fallout of a corruption scandal at
state-run oil company Petrobras, was selling its 17 percent
stake in CCR SA.
Citing unnamed sources, the paper added that Andrade
Gutierrez is offering the stake in the toll-road operator to
international investment funds including Canada's Brookfield
group, and Singapore's Temasek and GIC funds.
Andrade Gutierrez, the fourth-largest construction group in
the country, is one of the 23 companies caught up in Brazil's
Lava Jato, or "Car Wash" price-fixing, bribery and political
kickback investigation, the paper said.
After Andrade Gutierrez's involvement in the corruption
scheme was revealed, it has been unable to bid for new business
and receive payment for some old contracts with Petroleo
Brasileiro SA, as Petrobras is officially known. It
also faces potentially large fines from the government, and some
executives face jail time for their role in the case.
As Petrobras is Brazil's largest infrastructure investor,
many of the contractors named in the case have been put under
financial stress.
(Reporting by Jeb Blount Editing by W Simon)