By Sarah McBride
| SAN FRANCISCO, April 25
SAN FRANCISCO, April 25 In an effort to
kickstart more charitable giving around Silicon Valley, the six
general partners at venture firm Andreessen Horowitz are
pledging to give half of their lifetime income from venture
capital activities to charity.
In addition, the partners plan to donate $1 million
immediately to six Silicon Valley nonprofits, ranging from food
to youth programs.
"The idea behind it is to lead by example," said partner Ben
Horowitz in an interview. "It's a show of appreciation for
everyone in Silicon Valley."
Many Silicon Valley entrepreneurs tend to put philanthropy
on the back burner as they work to develop their businesses. "It
certainly applies to me," said partner Marc Andreessen about the
years when he built up the browser company Netscape. "It's
difficult to have a split focus when you're doing something that
difficult."
A popular argument holds that entrepreneurs are better off
focusing on building wealth so that down the line they are able
to make even larger charitable gifts, Andreessen said. The
counterargument holds they are missing immediate opportunities
to stem societal problems such as hunger or inequality.
The partners' decision to make the pledge ensued after
discussions held over several months, Andreessen and Horowitz
said. It comes after the publication of "Giving 2.0," a book on
philanthropy published last year and written by Andreessen's
wife, Laura Arillaga-Andreessen.
"She was influential firm-wide," Horowitz said.
The pledge ties into a movement to encourage the nation's
wealthiest to give generously. Two years ago, billionaires
Berkshire Hathaway founder Warren Buffett and Microsoft founder
Bill Gates kicked off the Giving Pledge, which invites
billionaires to pledge the majority of their wealth to charity.
Individuals ranging from Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to
filmmaker George Lucas have signed on. The group includes
venture capitalists John Doerr of Kleiner Perkins Caufield &
Byers to Mike Moritz of Sequoia Capital.
For the group at Andreessen, which has not signed onto the
Giving Pledge, the timing of the donations is flexible. The
partners have agreed to make the gifts at any point during their
lifetimes.
Venture capitalists can make billions as they reap fees tied
to building up successful companies.
Andreessen Horowitz was founded in 2009 and has invested in
many of the nation's hottest young companies, sometimes paying
rich valuations. Some of the firm's portfolio companies include
social image-sharing company Pinterest; microblogging service
Twitter; gaming company Zynga; and Facebook, likely to be the
technology sector's biggest-ever initial public offering.
In addition to Andreessen and Horowitz, the general partners
comprise Jeff Jordan, John O'Farrell, Peter Levine, and Scott
Weiss.
The six groups receiving their initial donation are urban
tree-planting charity Canopy; the Ecumenical Hunger Program;
Fresh Lifelines for Youth; hunger-relief charity Second Harvest;
homeless charity the Shelter Network; and Via Services, which
works with disabled and special-needs individuals.